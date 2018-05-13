Vancouver Canucks' prospect Elias Pettersson left Sweden's game at the IIHF World Championships in the second period because of a thumb injury and did not return. Sweden would go on to beat Switzerland 5-3 and sits atop Group A with 14 points.

No official word was issued on Pettersson's status going forward.

In 44 games in 2017-18 with Vaxjo HC of the Swedish League, Pettersson had 24 goals and 32 assists. In five games at the World Championship, Pettersson has one goal and two assists.

Sweden will be back in action at the worlds when they take on Russia on Tuesday.