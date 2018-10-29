40m ago
Canucks' Sutter leaves game with UBI
TSN.ca Staff
Can the Canucks maintain their early season pace?
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Vancouver Canucks forward Brandon Sutter left the team's game against the Minnesota Wild Monday and will not return with an upper-body injury.
Sutter was injured when he crashed into the boards while clearing a puck on the penalty kill in the second period. Sutter was slow to get up and was holding his arm.
Through 12 games this season Sutter has three goals and an assist for the Canucks.