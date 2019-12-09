NEW YORK — Washington Capitals defenceman John Carlson, Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry and Buffalo Sabres centre Jack Eichel have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

Carlson had three goals and three assists in three games to propel the Capitals (22-4-5, 49 points) to a perfect week and into first place in the overall NHL standings. Carlson's week included his sixth three-point performance of the season, as well as his third game-winning goal, in a 5-2 win over San Jose on Tuesday.

Jarry stopped all 61 shots he faced across two appearances for the Penguins. He made 28 saves for his third career shutout in a 3-0 win over St. Louis on Wednesday. He then stopped 33 shots in a 2-0 victory over Arizona on Friday, extending his personal shutout streak to 144 minutes 51 seconds.

Eichel topped the NHL seven points (two goals, five assists) in four games to extend his personal point streak to a career-high 13 games (10 goals, 13 assists) and lift the Sabres into third place in the Atlantic Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2019.