Michal Kempny's season is over.

The Washington Capitals announced the 28-year-old defenceman will be out four to six months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn left hamstring.

Caps defenseman Michal Kempny underwent a successful surgery to repair a torn left hamstring. Kempny is expected to miss 4-6 months. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 2, 2019

Kempny incurred the injury during a March 20 game with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Kempny and Bolts forward Cedric Paquette were entangled near the Washington bench late in the second frame and his leg got caught awkwardly under him as he fell to the ice. He was helped down the tunnel by his teammates and did not return to the game.

In 71 games this season, Kempny had six goals and 19 assists and averaged 19:11 of ice time a night.

He appeared in 24 playoff games last season during the Caps' run to the Stanley Cup, scoring two goals and adding three assists.