The Carolina Hurricanes announced that defenceman Brett Pesce underwent surgery on his right shoulder and is expected to be out four to six months.

Pesce, 25, registered 18 points in 61 NHL games this season. He injured his shoulder in the second period of Carolina' 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 22.

In 350 career games, all with Carolina, Pesce has posted 20 goals and 102 points.

He was drafted in the third round (66th overall) by the Hurricanes at the 2013 NHL Draft.