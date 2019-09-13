Justin Faulk was on the ice with the Carolina Hurricanes in training camp on Friday for the first time since trade rumours emerged linking him to the Anaheim Ducks.

Faulk, who reportedly would only waive his partial no-move clause to join the Ducks if he worked out a contract extension first, said he will continue to operate as normal with the Hurricanes.

"Still got to show up, right? Still a part of this team," Faulk said. "I mean it happens. I'm not the first person in the league to ever see their name thrown out there or have something maybe going on. I'm still here and ready to work and show up and try and do my thing."

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported earlier this week that teams other than the Ducks had "upped their trade interest" in the Hurricanes defenceman with talks with the Ducks appearing to be stalled.

The 27-year-old scored 11 goals and posted 35 points in 82 games last season and is entering the final year of his current contract. He carries a $4.83 million cap hit for this season and is currently scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next July.

The Hurricanes signed former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner to a four-year, $16.2 million contract last week, leading to speculation surrounding Faulk's future with the team.