How big a pressure point is it for RFAs to sign before camp?

With a trade to send Justin Faulk to the Anaheim Ducks stalled on a contract extension, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports other teams have "upped their trade interest" in the Carolina Hurricanes defenceman.

Reports emerged Monday that the Hurricanes and Ducks were working towards a deal, but that Faulk would only waive his partial no-trade clause if he worked out an extension with Anaheim first.

LeBrun notes that he believes there are teams not listed on Faulk's 15-team no-trade list that have since phoned the Hurricanes.

There are teams who don’t require Faulk waiving who I believe have also called. And finally, I wonder if Carolina doesn’t take one last crack at signing Faulk or not... but first, let’s see how the Anaheim thing plays out. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 10, 2019

Faulk skated with Hurricanes teammates on Tuesday, but declined to comment on trade speculation, according to Chip Alexander of The News and Observer.

The 27-year-old scored 11 goals and posted 35 points in 82 games last season and is entering the final year of his current contract. He carries a $4.83 million cap hit for this season and is currently scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next July.

Luke DeCock of The News and Observer reported Monday that the Hurricanes have had "longstanding interest" in Ducks winger Ondrej Kase and added he would be surprised if 23-year-old isn't involved in a deal between the two sides.

The Hurricanes signed defenceman Jake Gardiner to a four-year, $16.2 million contract last week, leading to speculation surrounding Faulk's future with the team.