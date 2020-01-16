Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Dougie Hamilton left Thursday's matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period with an apparent leg injury.

Pretty sure Dougie Hamilton is mouthing "I think I broke my leg" after he tangled his legs with CBJ's Stenlund and his left leg bent all the way back underneath him.



He just went straight to the room.



I would hate that for him. — Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) January 17, 2020

Near the boards at centre ice, Hamilton got caught up with Columbus' Kevin Stelund and his leg bent awkwardly under him as he fell to the ice and into the boards.

He required help to get off the ice and went back to the dressing room right away. Hamilton was later ruled out for the night because of a lower-body injury.

In 46 games so far this season, the blueliner has 14 goals and 26 assists for a total of 40 points.

This is the 26-year-old's second season in Carolina after coming over in a trade with the Calgary Flames.

Following their matchup with the Blue Jackets, Carolina will be back in action Friday night as they host the Anaheim Ducks.