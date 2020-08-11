Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters that defenceman Dougie Hamilton will take warm up and he expects him to play Tuesday night in Game 1 against the Boston Bruins.

Hamilton was unfit to play in Carolina's three-game sweep of the New York Rangers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs qualifying round.

It is believed he had sustained an injury in training camp, though the team did not officially disclose what kind of issue he was dealing with.

Hamilton resumed skating with his teammates last week for the first time since July 22. He also missed time with a leg injury earlier this season.

In 47 games regular season for the Hurricanes this year, Hamilton had 14 goals and 26 assist for 40 points. This is his second season in Carolina since coming over in a blockbuster trade with the Calgary Flames in June of 2018.