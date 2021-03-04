Pesce fined for dangerous trip on Fabbri

Carolina Hurricanes forward Brett Pesce has been fined $5,000 for a dangerous trip on Detroit’s Robby Fabbri, NHL Player Safety announced Thursday night.

Carolina’s Brett Pesce has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for a dangerous trip on Detroit’s Robby Fabbri. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 5, 2021

Pesce was given a two-minute penalty on the play for tripping.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the CBA.