1h ago
Pesce fined for dangerous trip on Fabbri
Carolina Hurricanes forward Brett Pesce has been fined $5,000 for a dangerous trip on Detroit’s Robby Fabbri Thursday night, NHL Player Safety announced.
TSN.ca Staff
Carolina Hurricanes forward Brett Pesce has been fined $5,000 for a dangerous trip on Detroit’s Robby Fabbri, NHL Player Safety announced Thursday night.
Carolina’s Brett Pesce has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for a dangerous trip on Detroit’s Robby Fabbri.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 5, 2021
Pesce was given a two-minute penalty on the play for tripping.
The fine is the maximum allowable under the CBA.