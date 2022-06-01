1h ago
Hurricanes' Andersen incurred MCL tear prior to playoffs
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen told reporters on Wednesday that he incurred a MCL tear prior to the start of the playoffs.
TSN.ca Staff
Where in the world is Frederik Andersen?
Andersen, 32, incurred the injury during the Hurricanes' 7-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on April 16.
The 6-foot-4 netminder also told reporters that he was very close to returning if the team advanced to the Eastern Conference Final.
Andersen had a 27-23-0 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.55 goals-against average this season.