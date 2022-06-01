Where in the world is Frederik Andersen?

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen told reporters on Wednesday that he incurred an MCL tear prior to the start of the playoffs.

Frederik Andersen shares that he suffered an MCL tear on April 16 in the team's loss in Denver.



Said that he was very close to returning, which adds to the bitterness of the #Canes being eliminated when they were. — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) June 1, 2022

Andersen, 32, incurred the injury during the Hurricanes' 7-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on April 16.

The 6-foot-4 netminder also told reporters that he was very close to returning if the team advanced to the Eastern Conference Final.

Andersen had a 27-23-0 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.55 goals-against average this season.