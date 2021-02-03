Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek has undergone right thumb surgery and a timetable for his return will be determined in the next few days, the team announced on Wednesday. 

The 28-year-old left Saturday's game against the Dallas Stars with an upper-body injury.

Mrazek was having a great season with the Canes, posting a 2-1 record with a 0.99 goals against average, a .955 save percentage and a pair of shutouts. 

The Czech Republic native joined the Hurricanes in 2018-19 and has appeared in 40 games in each of the past two seasons. 

 