1h ago
Canes G Mrazek undergoes thumb surgery
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek has undergone right thumb surgery and a timetable for his return will be determined in the next few days, the team announced on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek has undergone right thumb surgery and a timetable for his return will be determined in the next few days, the team announced on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old left Saturday's game against the Dallas Stars with an upper-body injury.
Mrazek was having a great season with the Canes, posting a 2-1 record with a 0.99 goals against average, a .955 save percentage and a pair of shutouts.
The Czech Republic native joined the Hurricanes in 2018-19 and has appeared in 40 games in each of the past two seasons.