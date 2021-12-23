Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast has entered the league's COVID-19 protocols, the team announced on Thursday.

Fast, 29, has seven goals and five assists in 29 games this season.

The announcement comes one day after the team placed goaltender Freddy Andersen in the protocols.

Carolina is currently scheduled to resume their season on Dec. 27 at home against the Florida Panthers. The team currently has four games that need to be rescheduled, one at home and three on the road.