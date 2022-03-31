Hurricanes F Kotkaniemi (LBI) to miss at least a couple of weeks

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour says that forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be out at least a couple of weeks due to the lower-body injury suffered on Monday against the Washington Capitals.

Rod Brind’Amour says that Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be out at least a couple of weeks due to the lower-body injury suffered Monday against Washington. — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 31, 2022

Kotkaniemi, 21, took a hit from Capitals forward Lars Eller with less than two seconds remaining in the game in a 6-1 victory for the Hurricanes. Eller was given a two-minute minor penalty for charging.

The Pori, Finland native was acquired by the Hurricanes from the Montreal Canadiens in the off-season when they signed him to a one-year, $6.1 million offer sheet and the Canadiens declined to match the offer.

The Hurricanes signed Kotkaniemi to an eight-year, $38.56 million extension on March 21. He has 11 goals and 26 points in 63 games for the Hurricanes this season.