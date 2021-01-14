The Carolina Hurricanes placed goaltender Anton Forsberg back on waivers Thursday, two days after claiming him from the Edmonton Oilers.

The moves comes one day after Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic cleared waivers.

Forsberg, who spent last season with the Hurricanes, signed a one-year, $700,000 deal with the Oilers in October.

The 28-year-old had a 1-1 record with a .897 save percentage and a 3.35 goals-against average with the Hurricanes last season. In 27 AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers, he had a 15-9-2 record with a .905 save percentage and a 2.95 GAA.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun speculated Thursday the Oilers could be re-claim Forsberg, while also pointing out the Winnipeg Jets could have interest after losing Eric Comrie on waivers to the New Jersey Devils.

Decent chance of Carolina putting Anton Forsberg back on waivers at noon ET today after Alex Nedeljkovic cleared. If that happens, does Edmonton try to re-claim Forsberg on Friday? Or does Winnipeg jump in after losing Comrie? — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 14, 2021

All players placed on Wednesday's waivers cleared: Par Lindholm (Bruins), Devin Shore (Oilers), Rodrigo Abols (Panthers), Kevin Connauton (Panthers), Dmytro Timashov (Islanders), Cristoval Nieves (Lightning) and Craig Anderson (Capitals).