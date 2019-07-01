The Carolina Hurricanes have signed goalie Petr Mrazek to a two-year deal with an average annual value of $3.125 million, the team announced on Monday.

The 27-year-old recorded a .914 save percentage and a 2.39 GAA with 23 wins in 40 starts with the Carolina Hurricanes this past season. In the Stanley Cup playoffs, Mrazek posted a .894 save percentage and a 2.73 GAA with five wins in 11 starts.

Mrazek spent six seasons with the Detroit Red Wings after being drafted by the team 141st overall in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Draft. The Red Wings traded Mrazek to the Philadelphia Flyers in February 2018 in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2018

NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Mrazek is coming off a one-year, $1.5 million contract that he signed with the Hurricanes in July 2018.

The Czech Republic native has a career .911 save percentage and a 2.61 GAA in 223 NHL games.