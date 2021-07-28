The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to sign free agent defenceman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year, $1 million on Wednesday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The expectation once finalized is that UFA D Tony DeAngelo will sign for $1 million on a one-year deal with Carolina. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 28, 2021

DeAngelo, who last played for Rangers in January, was bought out by New York earlier this month with one-year left on his contract at a $4.8 million cap hit.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported in April that the 25-year-old defenceman rejected the Rangers offer to mutually terminate his contract, instead electing to be bought out this summer.

Earlier this season, Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton said DeAngelo had played his last game for the team after he went unclaimed on waivers following a reported physical altercation with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev on Jan. 30, according to the New York Post's Larry Brooks.

DeAngelo had one assist over six games this season with the Rangers.

Over 206 career games with the Arizona Coyotes and Rangers, DeAngelo has 24 goals and 82 assists.