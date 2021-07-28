The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to add defenceman Tony DeAngelo and goaltender Frederik Andersen in free agency, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun reported DeAngelo is set to sign a one-year, $1-million deal on Wednesday, while "all signs point" to Andersen joining the Hurricanes.

The expectation once finalized is that UFA D Tony DeAngelo will sign for $1 million on a one-year deal with Carolina. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 28, 2021

All signs point to Freddy Andersen signing with the Carolina Hurricanes when the market opens. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 28, 2021

DeAngelo, who last played for the Rangers in January, was bought out by New York earlier this month with one year left on his contract at a $4.8-million cap hit.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported in April that the 25-year-old defenceman rejected the Rangers’ offer to mutually terminate his contract, instead electing to be bought out this summer.

Earlier this season, former Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton said DeAngelo had played his last game for the team after he went unclaimed on waivers following a reported physical altercation with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev on Jan. 30, according to the New York Post's Larry Brooks. Gorton was fired in May.

DeAngelo had one assist over six games this season with the Rangers.

Over 206 career games with the Arizona Coyotes and Rangers, DeAngelo has 24 goals and 82 assists.

Andersen, 31, had a 13-8-3 record with a .895 save percentage and 2.96 goals-against average this past season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He is coming off a five-year, $25-million contract signed with Toronto in 2016.

In 393 career NHL games with the Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks, Andersen has a 226-100-48 record with a 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage.

The Hurricanes drafted Andersen in 2010 and the Danish netminder re-entered the draft in 2012 after failing to come to terms on a contract. Anaheim drafted him 87th overall that year and Andersen played three seasons with Anaheim before being traded to Toronto for first- and second-round picks in 2016.​