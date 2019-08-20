Foegele mum on whether storm surge will return: 'I guess you'll have to wait and find out'

The Carolina Hurricanes revealed their 2019-20 road jerseys on Tuesday, sporting word "CANES" diagonally down the front the uniform.

"A new look for a new era," the Hurricanes captioned their tweet on Monday.

A new look for a new era. pic.twitter.com/SAvcH2iii2 — Carolina Hurricanes (@CanesNHL) August 20, 2019

The move to the new jerseys comes after the team wore their home red uniforms on the road multiple times last season because, as TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported, owner Tom Dundon was not a fan of their road jerseys.

"We just ask, say something like 'Hey, we’d like to wear our red jerseys, what do you think?' and sometimes the other teams want to switch it up and show their fans their away jerseys. It’s not really a big deal," Dundon told The Athletic in January.

The Hurricanes are expected to debut the jersey on Sept. 17, when they open their preseason against the Tampa Bay Lightning.