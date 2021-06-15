1h ago
Panthers agree to terms with eighth overall selection Horn
The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with 2021 first round draft pick Jaycee Horn. Horn, a cornerback from South Carolina, was selected eighth overall by the Panthers this season.
TSN.ca Staff
More details to come.