Sanchez: If he plays, Carter will create more space for Argos' receivers

Duron Carter is listed as a backup on the Toronto Argonauts depth chart for their Week 13 game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Saturday.

It's unclear if or how much Carter will play in the second game of the team's crucial home-and-home series with the division rival Ticats.

The Argos signed Carter nearly three weeks ago but their were reports he wouldn't make his Argos debut until Week 15 against his former team, the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Argos have a bye week next week.

The 27-year-old Carter played mostly defensive back for the Roughriders this season but finished with 73 receptions for 1,043 yards and eight touchdowns last season.