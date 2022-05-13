Panthers' Verhaeghe in the lineup for Game 6 vs. Caps

Florida Panthers leading goal-scorer Carter Verhaeghe is in the lineup for Game 6 against the Washington Capitals after head coach Andrew Brunette said earlier Friday the forward would be a game-time decision.

#FlaPanthers during warmups:



🔥Verhaeghe🔥 - Barkov - Giroux

Huberdeau - Bennett - Reinhart

Mamin - Lundell - Acciari

Lomberg - Luostarinen - Hornqvist



Chiarot - Ekblad

Forsling - Weegar

Montour - Gudas



Bobrovsky

Knight — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) May 13, 2022

Verhaeghe, 26, has played in five games for the Panthers during their playoff run and has recorded five goals and five assists for 10 points.

The Toronto, Ont., native skated in 78 regular season games for the Cats, registering 24 goals and 31 assists for 55 points.

The Panthers lead the series 3-2 and look to end it on the road tonight in D.C. at 7:30.