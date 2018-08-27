Duron Carter will have to wait until at least Week 15 to make an impact with the Toronto Argonauts.

Argonauts head coach Marc Trestman announced Monday that Carter, who signed with the team on Sunday, will not dress for either of the Argonauts' upcoming two games against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Argonauts visit the Tiger-Cats Monday in the Labour Day Classic, and return home to host Hamilton on Sept. 8. The Argos currently sit third in the East Division at 3-6, one game back of the Tiger-Cats, who are 4-5. The Ottawa Redblacks lead the division at 6-3.

Carter's debut will likely come in Week 15, on Sept. 22, when the Argonauts face his former team, the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Carter, a CFL All-Star at wide receiver last season, was cut by the Roughriders earlier this month. He last played on August 2.

He had just eight receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown in seven games with the Riders this season but played predominately defensive back to help fill in for injuries at the position.

Carter, 27, had his best season as a pro a year ago, hauling in 73 passes for 1,043 yards and eight touchdowns. He added nine tackles and ran back an interception for a 43-yard TD on the other side of the ball.

For his career, Carter has 4,031 yards on 266 receptions in 65 games as a receiver over five seasons with the Montreal Alouettes and Roughriders.

Carter is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter and the nephew of former Toronto Raptors head coach Butch Carter.