Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey has been selected as the National Basketball Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year, according to a report by Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Casey led the Toronto Raptors to a franchise best 59-23 record and their first ever number one seed in the Eastern Conference.

“The Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award for the top NBA Coach as voted by his peers is one of the most meaningful in all of pro sports,” said Dallas Mavericks Head Coach and National Basketball Coaches Association President Rick Carlisle said in a statement. “Dwane Casey once again maximized the Toronto roster to achieve the top record in the Eastern Conference. Congratulations to Dwane on this prestigious recognition.”

The Raptors were eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third consecutive season and in four games for the second season in a row.

This award is voted on by NBA coaches and is separate from the NBA Coach of the Year award, which is voted on by the media.

“To be honored by your peers is incredibly gratifying, and I am so thankful to my colleagues across the league for this recognition. I’m also grateful to the talented and dedicated coaching staff I work with every day in Toronto,” said Casey. “To be recognized with an award that bears Michael H. Goldberg’s name is very special.”

The Coaches introduced their own award last season and Casey is expected to be announced as the winner on Wednesday.