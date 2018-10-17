DETROIT — Andre Drummond had 24 points and 20 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons won their opener under new coach Dwane Casey, 103-100 over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Blake Griffin added 26 points for the Pistons, who were without two potential starters but still managed to hold off Brooklyn. Caris LeVert equaled a career high with 27 points for the Nets, and he drove to the basket in the final seconds with Brooklyn down one. LeVert lost the ball, and it went out of bounds to Detroit.

Reggie Jackson made two free throws for the Pistons with 6.2 seconds remaining, and Joe Harris missed from near the top of the key at the other end.

The Nets scored the game's first eight points, and Brooklyn's Jarrett Allen made an impressive defensive play early when he blocked Griffin's dunk attempt. The Nets led by as many as 12 points in the first quarter, but it was tied at 51 at halftime.

Detroit opened a 13-point lead in the third quarter, but Brooklyn rallied. The Pistons led 101-96 when Spencer Dinwiddie went to the line for the Nets. Dinwiddie made a free throw but missed the second. Brooklyn came up with the rebound, and Harris made a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one.

Dinwiddie had 23 points.

The Pistons were without Stanley Johnson (toe) and Reggie Bullock (illness). Brooklyn was not at full strength, either. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was out because of a left adductor injury.

TRIBUTE

The Pistons honoured Aretha Franklin before the game by playing a recording of her singing the national anthem. Former Pistons star Isiah Thomas spoke briefly, asking for a moment of silence for Franklin, who died in August. After the moment of silence, and with no additional announcement, a recording of Franklin singing the anthem at the 2004 NBA Finals began playing while pictures scrolled on the scoreboard screen.

A microphone was left unattended at midcourt while the anthem played.

TIP-INS

Nets: Brooklyn was also without DeMarre Carroll (right ankle), Allen Crabbe (left ankle), Shabazz Napier (right hamstring) and Alan Williams (left ankle).

Pistons: Jackson scored 19 points.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host New York on Friday night.

Pistons: At Chicago on Saturday night.

___

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister