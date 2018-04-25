How concerning is Laine's absence from Jets' practice?

Bruce Cassidy of the Boston Bruins, Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche and Gerard Gallant of the Vegas Golden Knights have all been named Jack Adams Award finalists.

Cassidy led the Bruins to their best season since 2013-14 with 112 points, Bednar helped turn around a Colorado team that managed just 48 points in 2016-17 to a playoff berth and Gallant guided the expansion Golden Knights to a Pacific Division title.

The award, annually given to the NHL best coach, is to be presented at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas on June 20.