The road to the 2022 Memorial Cup continues tonight as the Shawinigan Cataractes look to take a 3-0 stranglehold of their series against the Charlottetown Islanders in Game 3 of the Quebec Major Junior Championship Final.

The game can be seen LIVE on TSN3, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Game 2 ended in dramatic fashion on Sunday as Cataractes forward Pierrick Dube scored with six seconds left in the third period tie the game 3-3. Edmonton Oilers prospect Xavier Bourgault ended the game at the 2:50 mark in overtime to give the Cataractes the 4-3 victory and a 2-0 series advantage.

Bourgault finished the game with a goal and assist, while Dallas Stars prospect Mavrik Bourque added two goals and an assist.

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Lukas Cormier scored two goals for the Islanders, while forward Dawson Stairs also scored a single.

Cataractes goaltender Charles-Antoine Lavallee stopped 35 of 38 shots for the victory while Islanders netminder Francesco Lapenna stopped 18 of 22 shots in the loss.

Game 4 is in Shawinigan on Thursday and can also be seen live on TSN.