Cavalry FC takes Carleton's Bitar first overall in CPL-U Sports draft.

TORONTO — Calgary's Cavalry FC took Carleton forward Gabriel Bitar first overall in the CPL-U Sports draft.

Winnipeg's Valour FC chose York midfielder Dylan Carreiro second with Guelph forward Jace Kotsopoulus going third to Hamilton's Forge FC.

York 9 FC selected York defender Daniel Gogarty with the fourth pick while Halifax's HFX Wanderers opted for Cape Breton defender Peter Schaale fifth overall.

Victoria's Pacific FC and FC Edmonton rounded out the first round, taking UBC forward Thomas Gardner and Alberta goalkeeper Connor James, respectively.

The seven clubs took part in a randomized lottery system to determine order of selection.

The Canadian Premier League is slated to kick off in the spring.

The U Sports draft will send 21 players to CPL clubs' pre-season camps. They will have the opportunity to sign either a developmental contract for non-graduating student-athletes or a pro contract for graduating seniors.