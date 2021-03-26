Cayden Primeau made 19 saves as the Laval Rocket blanked the Manitoba Moose 1-0 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Joel Teasdale scored the only goal of the game for the Rocket (13-4-2), finishing a play just 2:43 into the game for his sixth goal of the season.

Mikhail Berdsin stopped 18-of-9 shots for the Moose (8-7-2).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2021.