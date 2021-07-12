CF Montreal has signed Canadian defender Kamal Miller to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

The deal includes an option for the 2024 season.

“We were really happy with Kamal’s acquisition last winter from day one, and he confirmed the good things we saw in him on the field, but also off the field as a good leader for the young players,” CF Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “It was normal for us to want to extend his contract. We hope he will be with us for the years to come.”

Montreal acquired Miller from Austin FC after he was selected from Orlando City SC in the 2020 expansion draft.

“Since day one, I’ve felt welcomed and appreciated by CF Montreal. The club, my teammates and the fans have been so amazing. Even from so far away, I’ve felt the constant support from the fans,” Miller said in a release. “I am excited to get back and play in our stadium. I’m looking forward to the future with this club. In the end, with all circumstances considered, it was an easy decision for myself and my family.”

The 24-year-old has appeared in nine games this season for CF Montreal, including eight starts.

Miller has also played in seven games for the Canadian men’s national team.