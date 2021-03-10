CFM to open season vs. TFC; Whitecaps to play in Utah

The 401 Derby will have a new look in 2021.

CF Montreal will host Toronto FC in their Major League Soccer season opener, but not from Stade Saputo. The two archrivals will meet an Inter Miami's Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on April 17.

CF Montreal will play their home dates at Inter's stadium to begin their 34-game schedule.

The Vancouver Whitecaps will open their 2021 campaign the following day on April 18 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT - home of Real Salt Lake - against Cascadia Cup rivals, Portland Timbers.

The Whitecaps will call Rio Tinto home for the beginning of their season.

Their second game of the season will be a visit to TFC in Orlando at Orlando City's Exploria Stadium.

"We are looking forward to kicking off the 2021 MLS season against two of our rivals, Portland and Toronto," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. "We will absolutely miss seeing and hearing our fans at BC Place to start the season. Rest assured, our main objective is to play as many of our home games in Vancouver as possible. We're working very closely with the league and public health officials and look forward to a time when our fans can safely attend matches at BC Place once again."

Toronto FC had announced its plans to play in Florida last week.

All three Canadian teams intend to return to their homes when they're given the go-ahead from the Canadian government and local health officials.