TORONTO (November 16, 2018) – Following last Sunday’s CFL PLAYOFFS Divisional Semi-Final action, four teams remain in the hunt for a spot in the 106thGREY CUP presented by Shaw, airing live Sunday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. ET on TSN. Leading up to the final game of the season, TSN provides exclusive coverage of the Eastern and Western Divisional Finals on Sunday, Nov. 18 with two marquee matchups beginning at 1 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5. Coverage is also available live and on demand to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers via TSN.ca and the TSN app. French-language coverage of the CFL PLAYOFFS is available on RDS.

Sunday’s double-header coverage gets underway with the CFL ON TSN panel on-site in Ottawa for a live one-hour pre-game show on Sunday, Nov. 18 at noon ET on TSN1, TSN4, and TSN5, featuring Rod Smith alongside analysts Matt Dunigan, Milt Stegall, and Henry Burris. The CFL ON TSN panel is also joined by James Duthie, Davis Sanchez, Farhan Lalji, and Dave Naylor from Calgary’s McMahon Stadium.

Immediately following pre-game coverage, TSN delivers the Eastern Divisional Final: Hamilton Tiger-Cats @ Ottawa REDBLACKS from TD Place at 1 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN4, and TSN5, as Rod Black makes the call alongside CFL analyst Duane Forde, with Matthew Scianitti and Jock Climie reporting from the sidelines. The Eastern Divisional Final marks the first time the Ticats and REDBLACKS have faced off in the playoffs since 2015, with the REDBLACKS winning 35-28.

The second half of the double-header takes viewers west to McMahon Stadium in Calgary, as Lalji , Naylor , and the panel provide pre-game coverage of the Western Divisional Final: Winnipeg Blue Bombers @ Calgary Stampeders, beginning at 4 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5. Play-by-play announcer Chris Cuthbert and analyst Glen Suitor are set to deliver the call, with Sara Orlesky and Sanchez reporting from field level. The Bombers and Stampeders haven’t met in the playoffs since the 89th Grey Cup in 2001, when Calgary captured the championship 27-19.

Game-day radio coverage of the Eastern Divisional Final can be heard on TSN 1150 Hamilton and TSN 1200 Ottawa , as well as streamed via TSN1150.ca, TSN1200.ca, and the TSN and iHeartRadio Canada apps. TSN 1150 Hamilton’s pre-game show with Jim Tatti gets underway at noon ET. Marshall Ferguson and former Ticats great Mike Morreale bring you the call during the game, starting at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can also tune into TSN 1200 Ottawa beginning at 9 a.m. ET for pre-game coverage live from TD Place, with AJ Jakubec and former Grey Cup champion Jeff Avery on the call at 1 p.m. ET.

TSN 1290 Winnipeg sets the scene for the Western Divisional Final with a special three-hour playoff pre-game show on Blue & Gold Game Day beginning at 1 p.m. ET with Canadian Football Hall of Famers Chris Walby and Troy Westwood alongside TSN 1290 Blue Bomber Insider Darrin Bauming. The preview show is also available for streaming at TSN1290.ca, and via the TSN and iHeartRadio Canada apps.

SPORTSCENTRE previews both matchups of the CFL Divisional Finals, with comprehensive reports from all four cities. Leading up to Sunday, Brent Wallace is in Ottawa covering the REDBLACKS, Scianitti in Hamilton to check in on the Tiger-Cats, Orlesky covering the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg, and Jermain Franklin in Calgary with the Stampeders. TSN.ca and the TSN app will also keep fans up-to-date with previews and in-depth analysis, as well as highlights, scores, stats, and more.

As the exclusive home of the CFL, the 2018 CFL ON TSN season culminates with the 106th GREY CUP presented by Shaw live from Edmonton’s The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. ET on TSN.