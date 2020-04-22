The CFLPA has proposed a short opt-out window for all contracts if the 2020 season ends up getting cancelled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The idea behind the opt-out clause is to give players an opportunity to pursue football opportunities with leagues that may be playing, like the NFL.

Lalji notes that the "cooperative tone" between the CFL and CFLPA has "changed dramatically" when it comes to how to deal with the coronavirus crisis. The two sides haven't met since Friday with the league shutting down all talks following the CFLPA's opt-out proposal.

The cooperative tone among the @CFL & CFLPA on how to navigate through the #COVID crisis has changed dramatically. The 2 sides havent met in a week & the league has ended all discussions after the PA suggested a short opt out window on all contracts if season was cancelled...1/3 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) April 23, 2020

The #CFLPA sent a letter to its members tonight. They are not looking to create a 2nd layer of free agency by allowing all players to become free agents, but certainly an opt out clause has the potential to do that. Theyre willing to work with the #CFL on a compromise but ...2/3 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) April 23, 2020

3/3 ...they need to get back to the table in order to do that. The intention of the opt out window would be primarily for players to try the #NFL (or any league that is playing). @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) April 23, 2020

Clarification on this. The #CFL & #CFLPA last met on Friday. The PA presented their idea, the league wasn’t interested. They haven’t spoken since. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) April 23, 2020

The CFLPA sent out a letter Wednesday night.

"They are not looking to create a second layer of free agency by allowing all players to become free agents, but certainly an opt out clause has the potential to do that," reports Lalji.

They are willing to compromise with the league, but need to get back to the negotiation table to make it happen, says Lalji.

Week 1 of the CFL season was scheduled to begin on June 11, but the league has already announced it won't get underway until at least the beginning of July.