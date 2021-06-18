Vegas forward Chandler Stephenson is not on the ice as the Golden Knights begin their skate Friday morning according to Joshua Clipperton of the Canadian Press.

Stephenson was a late scratch prior to Game 2 and Knights head coach Peter DeBoer told reporters Thursday he was day-to-day with an upper-body injury.  

He recorded one assist in 17:26 of ice time in the Golden Knights' victory in Game 1 of the series.

The 27-year-old had 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points in 51 regular season games for Vegas this year, his second in Sin City after coming over in a trade with the Washington Capitals in December of 2019.

Game 3 will go from the Bell Centre in Montreal Friday night with the Habs and Golden Knights even at one game apiece.