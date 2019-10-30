LAVAL, Que. — Charles Hudon scored and added an assist as the Laval Rocket upset the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-1 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.

Alexandre Alain's goal 10:54 into the third period was the eventual winner for Laval (5-5-1), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Michael McCarron and Nikita Jevpalovs, into an empty net, also scored for the Rocket.

Charlie Lindgren made 22 saves for the win.

Tim Gettinger was the lone scorer for the Wolf Pack (8-1-1) and Igor Shesterkin stopped 20-of-23 shots.

The Rocket went 1 for 4 on the power play and Hartford was 0 for 4 with the man advantage.