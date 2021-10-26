Charlie Morton's night came to an end early Tuesday night due to an apparent injury.

After striking out Jose Altuve to start the third inning, Morton motioned to the dugout for head trainer George Poulis.

The pitcher was seen grabbing his lower right ankle before walking off the field alongside Poulis.

Morton was hit with a comebacker in the second inning and was seen gingerly walking around the Braves dugout while the team hit in the third.

Atlanta had two pitchers up in the bullpen during the top of the inning, but Moron went out for the bottom half in an attempt to continue his start.

The 37-year-old didn't give up a run while retiring 7 of the 10 Astros' he faced.

The Braves led 5-0 at the time Morton's game came to an end.