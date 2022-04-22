James Borrego's time with the Charlotte Hornets is over.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the team fired its head coach on Friday after four seasons on the bench.

The Hornets were 43-39 this season, Borrego's first above .500 campaign, but failed to reach the playoffs for a fourth straight season. Finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference, the Hornets fell 132-103 to the Atlanta Hawks in the 9-10 play-in game. It was the second straight year in which the Hornets were blown out in a play-in game.

A native of Albuquerque, NM, Borrego was the first Latino head coach in NBA history. Borrego had previously served as the interim head coach of the Orlando Magic in 2015.

He finishes his Hornets tenure with a 138-163 mark.