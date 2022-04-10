Hornets' Hayward to miss play-in, out indefinitely with discomfort in left foot

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is out indefinitely due to discomfort in his left foot and will miss the play-in tournament, the team said on Sunday.

Hayward's foot will be placed in a cast and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Hayward returned to the lineup on April 2 after being sidelined for nearly two months and scored five points in 17 minutes.

The 32-year-old averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 49 games this season.

The Hornets close out the regular season against the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Charlotte has secured a spot in the play-in tournament, however seeding is yet to be determined.