The Charlotte Hornets say rookie LaMelo Ball's fractured right wrist has healed and he has been cleared to return to individual basketball activity.

A firm timetable on Ball's return to game action has not yet been established ... but this is an undeniable boost to the injury-ravaged Hornets just a month after Ball sustained the wrist injury in a hard fall against the Clippers in Los Angeles on March 20. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 20, 2021

There is no firm timetable of Ball's potential return to game action this season, though ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports there is optimism Ball could return to the Hornets in seven to 10 days.

Ball has been out since March 20 after injuring his wrist in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers and was thought to be leading the race for Rookie of the Year at the time of the injury.

In 41 games, he 19-year-old is averaging 15.9 points on 45.1 per cent shooting to go along with 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Ball was selected No. 3 overall by Charlotte in last fall's draft.