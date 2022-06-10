It appears the Charlotte Hornets have their new head coach.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hornets have agreed to a four-year contract with Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson.

Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson has agreed to a four-year deal to become the new coach of the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2022

The 55-year-old Atkinson is in his first year with the Warriors after spending last year on the coaching staff of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Atkinson spent four years serving as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016 to 2020, posting an 118-190 record with one playoff appearance.

Charlotte finished 10th in the Eastern Conference this season with a 43-39 record before losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.

James Borrego was fired as Hornets' head coach in April after failing to make the playoffs in four years in Charlotte.