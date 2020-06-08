Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk has been reinstated by the NBA after being suspended indefinitely in February for a violation of the NBA/NBPA's anti-drug program.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak made the announcement during a conference call with reporters on Monday.

“He went through his program, and my understanding was he was reinstated as soon as possible," Kupchak said. "He has been in our facility and participated in all team activities. Whenever we can resume some [group] activity, hopefully on a formal basis, he’ll be there.”

The Hornets are not one of the 22 teams that will report to Orlando for the restart of the NBA season next month.

Monk, 22, was in his third season with the team out of Kentucky after being taken with the 11th overall selection of the 2017 NBA Draft.

In 55 games this season, Monk averaged 10.3 points on .434 shooting, 2.1 assists and 2.9 boards over 21.3 minutes a night.

With the NBA season going on pause due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Mar. 11, the Jonesboro, AR native ended up missing eight games in total.