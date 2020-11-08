26m ago
Elliott wins Season Finale 500 to take NASCAR Cup Series championship
Chase Elliott won the Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway to claim the NASCAR Cup Series championship. Elliott held off the other three title contenders, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, and Denny Hamlin, to win the race and the 2020 title.
TSN.ca Staff
Chase Elliott won the Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway to claim the NASCAR Cup Series championship.
Elliott held off the other three title contenders, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, and Denny Hamlin, to win the race and the 2020 title.
More details to come.