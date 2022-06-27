Chelsea have made contact with Manchester City over Raheem Sterling and a formal bid is expected shortly, reports BBC Sport's Simon Stone.

The exit of the 27-year-old England forward would come as the Premier League champions continue to overhaul their attacking options with the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez and Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus expected to complete a move to Arsenal, while the Blues look to bolster their attack with record-signing Romelu Lukaku returning to Inter on loan.

Born in Jamaica and raised in London, Sterling has one year remaining on his current contract. He arrived at City in 2015 following a £49 million move from Liverpool.

In 30 appearances in the league last season, Sterling scored 13 times. In 225 appearances over seven Premier League seasons with City, Sterling has 77 goals. Combined with the 18 goals scored over four seasons at Anfield, Sterling is one of only 33 players to reach the 100-goal mark in the Premier League and his 109 goals are fourth-most among active players behind only Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and Mo Salah.

With City, Sterling has won four Premier League titles, four League Cups and an FA Cup in 2019.

Sterling was left on the bench for both legs of City's Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid, as well as the final league game of the season against Aston Villa in which Pep Guardiola's men came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 and beat Liverpool to the title by a single point.

Internationally, Sterling has been capped 77 times by the Three Lions and appeared at two World Cups and two Euros.