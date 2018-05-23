Steve Mason's first season with the Winnipeg Jets did not go as planned, but it appears he'll get a chance to play out the second and final year of his contract with the team.

Mason signed a two-year, $8.2 million contract with the team in July and posted a 5-6-1 record with the team this season after losing the starting role to Connor Hellebuyck. He dealt with multiple injuries in his first season with the Jets, including a concussion that sidelined for him close to two months.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said Tuesday he still believes in Mason and has no plans to cut ties with the 29-year-old.

"I don't sit here and anticipate that a buyout is a course of action I would take with Steve Mason," Cheveldayoff said. "Steve Mason is a capable No. 1 goaltender in the NHL. He signed with us knowing - and we were very up front with him - that this was going to be about winning, whether it was him, or whether there was going to be competition to win."

Mason finished the season with a 3.24 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage - his worst mark since the 2011-12 season with the Blue Jackets.

Cheveldayoff said he plans to rely on Mason once again next season, albeit in a backup role.

"Steve was a real pro. I've seen a shell of our scheduled next year; you're going to need some goaltending and need some people to back things up," Cheveldayoff added. "There's a lot left for (Mason) with respect to being a No. 1 goaltender in the NHL."