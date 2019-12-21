24m ago
Bears rule out Hicks for game against Chiefs
The Canadian Press
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears ruled out defensive tackle Akiem Hicks for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night because of a dislocated left elbow.
The move announced Saturday could signal the end of the season for Hicks, who returned from injured reserve and played through pain in a loss at Green Bay last week that helped knock the Bears out of the running for a playoff spot. He was hurt in the loss against Oakland in London on Oct. 6.
Chicago (7-7) is trying to avoid a losing record after winning the NFC North at 12-4 last year. The Bears finish the season at Minnesota next week.
