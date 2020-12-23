Poulin makes his pitch for why luxury tax in the NHL would work

Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex Nylander is expected to miss four-to-six months after undergoing knee surgery, the team announced Wednesday.

The team said Nylander underwent surgery on his left knee Monday to repair a meniscus tear. The timeline means Nylander will miss at least the majority of the 2020-21 season.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Alex Nylander had successful surgery on Monday to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee.



Team physician Dr. Michael Terry says he expects Alex to return to hockey related activities in approximately four to six months. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/JUgHkXQwAV — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 23, 2020

Nylander, 22, had 10 goals and 26 points in 61 games with Chicago last season, his first with the team.

A first-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres in 2016, Nylander has 13 goals and 32 points in 84 career games with the Sabres and Blackhawks.