2h ago
Blackhawks' Nylander (knee) out 4-6 months
Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex Nylander is expected to miss four-to-six months after undergoing knee surgery, the team announced Wednesday. The team said Nylander underwent surgery on his left knee Monday to repair a meniscus tear.
TSN.ca Staff
The team said Nylander underwent surgery on his left knee Monday to repair a meniscus tear. The timeline means Nylander will miss at least the majority of the 2020-21 season.
Nylander, 22, had 10 goals and 26 points in 61 games with Chicago last season, his first with the team.
A first-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres in 2016, Nylander has 13 goals and 32 points in 84 career games with the Sabres and Blackhawks.