Chicago Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw is calling it a career from the NHL at the age of 29 after doctors "strongly recommended" leaving the game due to his history of concussions.

“Thank you for giving a Mutt a home.”



A message from Andrew Shaw (@shawz15er). #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/XAN3L6jv27 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 26, 2021

"There comes a time when every athlete needs to realize when their health is a priority and a future with their family is what is most important," Shaw said in a statement on Monday. "That point for me is now. After several concussions, doctors have strongly recommended I stop playing the game that I love. For once in my life, I am going to listen.

"I am extremely proud of what I accomplished in my career, and I want to make it clear; I would not change anything about it. I won two Stanley Cups, made lifelong friends – and some enemies, too – and will cherish those memories for the rest of my life."

Shaw has been sidelined since Feb. 9 due to a concussion. He has two goals and four points in 14 games this season, his second stint with the Blackhawks.

"Andrew suffered another concussion on February 9 against the Dallas Stars. Though he has recovered, given the potential long-term consequences of repetitive concussions, we have advised him to discontinue his career as a professional hockey player," Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry said in a news release. "The Blackhawks are very supportive of his decision to prioritize his long-term health."

The 29-year-old is signed through next season at a cap hit of $3.9 million. He has 116 goals and 247 points in 544 career games with the Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens.

.@shawz15er, thank you for wearing your heart on your sleeve and leaving it all on the ice every night. Enjoy a well-deserved retirement! pic.twitter.com/NIcdz3G3k3 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 26, 2021

"I will miss the locker room and my teammates from both Chicago and Montreal. I hope they will miss me too," said Shaw. "Though I might have been excessively loud, pulled a prank once or twice and given you a hard time, I always prided myself on keeping the mood light and being the best teammate I could be. It was a pleasure competing with you night in and night out.

Shaw won two Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015.