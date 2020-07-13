Chicago Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw will not participate in the NHL's Return to Play as he will take the extra five months to recover from a concussion and expects to return for the 2020-21 season.

Go Blackhawks Go! Hey fans! https://t.co/5BdsD02eKL — Andrew Shaw (@shawz15er) July 14, 2020



The 28-year-old shared a post on social media that along with his family, they "have come to the difficult decision that these extra five months until next season would be great for my health and recovery."

Shaw has not played since Nov. 30 due to a concussion. He also notes in his post that he is close to being fully healed from his last concussion and from his previous ones.

In 26 games in 2019-20, he had three goals and 10 points. Shaw won two Stanley Cup championships with the Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015. He spent three seasons with the Montreal Canadiens from 2016-2019.