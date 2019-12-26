32m ago
Blackhawks' Seabrook, de Haan to miss rest of season
The Chicago Blackhawks will be without defencemen Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan for the remainder of the season as they undergo shoulder surgery, the team announced on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
The Chicago Blackhawks will be without defencemen Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan for the remainder of the season as they undergo shoulder surgery, the team announced on Thursday.
Both players have been placed on long-term injured reserve to give the team salary cap relief.
The Blackhawks also announced that Seabrook will undergo surgery on both hips in 2020, putting the defenceman's future into question.
After this season, Seabrook has four years remaining on his contract at a salary cap hit of $6.875 million per CapFriendly.
In addition, forward Brandon Saad will be sidelined for the next three weeks with an injured right ankle.