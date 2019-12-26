The Chicago Blackhawks will be without defencemen Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan for the remainder of the season as they undergo shoulder surgery, the team announced on Thursday.

MEDICAL UPDATES:

• Saad (right ankle) out 3 weeks

• de Haan (right shoulder) & Seabrook (right shoulder) to both undergo surgery, miss remainder of 2019-20 season

• Seabrook also to undergo surgery on each hip in 2020

• de Haan, Seabrook placed on LTIR#Blackhawks — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 26, 2019

Both players have been placed on long-term injured reserve to give the team salary cap relief.

The Blackhawks also announced that Seabrook will undergo surgery on both hips in 2020, putting the defenceman's future into question.

After this season, Seabrook has four years remaining on his contract at a salary cap hit of $6.875 million per CapFriendly.

In addition, forward Brandon Saad will be sidelined for the next three weeks with an injured right ankle.