Blackhawks' F Connolly to have hearing for interference on Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly will have a hearing Sunday for interference on Dallas Stars' Tanner Kero, NHL Player Safety announced.

Kero remained down on the ice before he was taken off on a stretcher. Kero was hit as he was attempting to play the puck along the boards in the first period of Saturday's 4-3 win. The Stars announced that Kero was alert and conscious before being transported to a local hospital.

Connolly was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct.