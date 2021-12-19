2h ago
Blackhawks' F Connolly to have hearing for interference on Kero
Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly will have a hearing Sunday for interference on Dallas Stars' Tanner Kero, NHL Player Safety announced.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Blackhawks 3, Stars 4 (OT)
Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly will have a hearing Sunday for interference on Dallas Stars' Tanner Kero, NHL Player Safety announced.
Kero remained down on the ice before he was taken off on a stretcher. Kero was hit as he was attempting to play the puck along the boards in the first period of Saturday's 4-3 win. The Stars announced that Kero was alert and conscious before being transported to a local hospital.
Connolly was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct.